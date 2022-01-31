Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $463.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.90. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

