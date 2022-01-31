Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

