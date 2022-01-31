Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average is $245.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

