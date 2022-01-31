JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GPTGF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. GPT Group has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Get GPT Group alerts:

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.