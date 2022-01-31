JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.26) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

POLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,380.24.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

