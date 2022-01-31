JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $18,379,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.