JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200 day moving average of $893.24. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

