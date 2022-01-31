Jump Financial LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $77.11.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.