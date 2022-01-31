Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.79 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

