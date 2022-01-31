Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

