Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,130 ($96.20) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.78. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 3,336.23 ($45.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,119.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

