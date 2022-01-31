KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.62. 153,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,468. The company has a market cap of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

