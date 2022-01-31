Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

