Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 176,027 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $445,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

