Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $207.74 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $207,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $322.77 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.