Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $545.11 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $545,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.76 and a 200-day moving average of $436.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.