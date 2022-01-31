Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $52.34

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.34, but opened at $54.91. Kenon shares last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $471,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

