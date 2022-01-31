Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Down 4.5%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Kewpie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

