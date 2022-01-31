KeyCorp Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.04.
Shares of ATVI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
