KeyCorp Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

