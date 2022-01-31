KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

