KeyCorp Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $9.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.