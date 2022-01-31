KeyCorp Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $9.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
