KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

