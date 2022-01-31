Keystone Financial Group Sells 95 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 475,699 shares of company stock worth $163,239,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.