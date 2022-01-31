Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48. Kforce has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

