Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

