Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.