Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $200,457.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $393,233.95 and approximately $200,457.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.34 or 0.07119570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.95 or 0.99801379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006850 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

