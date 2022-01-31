Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.