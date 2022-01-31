KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

