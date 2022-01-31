KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:KIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,813. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
