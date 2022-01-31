KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:KIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,813. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

