Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2,232.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,939 shares of company stock worth $8,463,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

