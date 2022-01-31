KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,289. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.