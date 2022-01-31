KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.56 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $13.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $17.55 or 0.00046256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

