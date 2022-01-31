Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report $29.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 161,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.