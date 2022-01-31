Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

