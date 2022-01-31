Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.