Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $146.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

