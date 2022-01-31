Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $466.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.70 and a 200-day moving average of $440.25. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

