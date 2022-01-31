Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 475,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

