Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $855.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.