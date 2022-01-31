LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGVCU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,492. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

