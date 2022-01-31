Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 950

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 950 ($12.82) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $950.00.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

