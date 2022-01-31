Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.46

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 13337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

