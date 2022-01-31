Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 232.6% in January

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 232.6% from the December 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.87 on Monday. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

