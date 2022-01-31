LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%.

LCNB stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

