Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.52) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.36) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.44).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.08.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,273.39).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

