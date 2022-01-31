Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of -0.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

