Lightning (LIGHT) Hits Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $116,560.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00114298 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

