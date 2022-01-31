LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.