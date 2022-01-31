loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LDI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 63.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

